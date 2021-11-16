Worker dies after falling four storeys while trying to enter a boom lift in Boon Lay

SINGAPORE - A migrant worker died on Monday (Nov 15) after falling from the fourth storey of a building that was under construction in Boon Lay.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the fatal accident occurred at 22 Chin Bee Road.

The 35-year-old Indian national, employed by Success Engineering and Steel, was trying to board the platform of a boom lift from the fourth storey of the building when he slipped and fell to the ground.

He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

MOM said it is investigating the incident and has instructed Logistics Construction, the occupier of the worksite, to stop all works there.

In an Oct 17 Facebook post, Success Engineering and Steel said it was involved in an ongoing project to build a food processing factory at 22 Chin Bee Road.

The latest fatality takes the total number of workplace deaths so far this year to 33, compared with 30 workplace deaths reported in the whole of 2020.

According to the Workplace Safety and Health Council's code of practice for working safely at heights, mobile elevated work platforms like boom lifts are not specifically designed for people to enter or exit at a height.

This should be considered as an option only if entering and exiting the platform at a height is not prohibited by the platform manufacturer, there are no other practical ways to access the floor or work area, and a thorough risk assessment has been conducted.

Workers should also be wearing safety harnesses with a lanyard that is properly anchored to the designated anchor point on the platform.

They must be able to use a "100 per cent tie-off" - a lanyard system that protects workers from falls while they are transferring from one anchor point to another.