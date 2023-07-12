Worker dies after being hit by reversing vehicle at Jurong West worksite

SINGAPORE – A 33-year-old Indian worker was killed on Monday after being struck by a reversing vehicle at a worksite in Jurong West.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The Straits Times on Wednesday that the man was preparing his tipper truck for unloading when he was hit by a reversing wheel loader, which is used to lift materials at construction sites.

He was a driver employed by BSN Tech Engineering, and was working at the site occupied by Star Ready-Mix.

The Straits Times has contacted the occupier for more information.

MOM said the incident occurred at about 3.40pm at 1 Buroh Close, and it is investigating the case.

It has also instructed Star Ready-Mix to stop all vehicular operations there.

“As a general safety measure, employers must implement a proper traffic management plan to minimise the risks from vehicles,” said MOM. It cited examples such as segregating access between vehicles and people, as well as ensuring that incompatible vehicular operations do not occur at the same time in the same place.

There have been 14 workplace deaths in Singapore as at June 21.

In 2022, there were 46 – the highest number recorded since 2016 when 66 people died.

MOM originally imposed a six-month heightened safety period from Sept 1, 2022, to Feb 28, 2023, in a bid to curb the “concerning rise” in workplace fatalities, but extended it till May 31, along with introducing additional measures.

These measures included requiring the chief executive or a board director of a firm to attend a half-day training course in person if it was found to have significant workplace safety and health (WSH) lapses following serious or fatal workplace accidents.

MOM also raised the maximum fine for breaches of WSH laws that could result in death or serious injury – from $20,000 to $50,000.