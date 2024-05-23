1 worker dead, 2 in ICU after inhaling poisonous fumes at PUB’s Choa Chu Kang Waterworks

SINGAPORE - One worker has died after inhaling a poisonous gas while carrying out routine tank cleaning at PUB’s Choa Chu Kang Waterworks on May 23.

The worker was one of three who had collapsed and were found unconscious at the plant at around 11.15am.

All three were taken to hospital unconscious, where the worker died. The two surviving workers are in the intensive care unit in Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In a statement, PUB said early investigations suggest that the workers had inhaled hydrogen sulphide – a gas produced from sludge, which is a by-product of the water treatment process.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a hazardous material (hazmat) incident at 51 Nanyang Drive at about 11.25am.

Firefighters and hazmat specialists with personal protective equipment used two water jets to disperse the poisonous gas.

After about an hour of “vapour dispersion”, there was no more hydrogen sulphide detected in the plant, said SCDF.

It added that cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR was performed on one of the workers on the way to the hospital.

Hydrogen sulphide is a colourless gas that gives off the odour of rotten eggs, said an entry on the United States National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) website.

Exposure to the gas can cause irritation to the eyes and respiratory system, and can lead to issues like falling into a coma.

Workers in wastewater treatment industries are a group at risk, the Niosh website added.

PUB said it has called a safety timeout for similar operations in confined spaces and is reviewing the associated safety measures.

“Safety and health at all our workplaces are of utmost importance to PUB. We will cooperate fully with the investigation,” it said.

It expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased worker and said it was in touch with its contractors and would provide support to the workers’ family members.

The Straits Times has contacted PUB and the Ministry of Manpower for more information.