Worker at HarbourFront condo worksite disciplined for illegally dumping waste into canal

SINGAPORE - A worker at the construction site of a condominium in HarbourFront has been punished for dumping construction waste into a canal.

In a video posted to the Complaint Singapore Unrestricted Facebook page on Dec 8, a worker at The Reef at King’s Dock worksite is seen discarding construction debris and rubbish into the canal.

Among the items jettisoned are multiple sandbags and what appear to be tiles. He is also seen using his feet to sweep sand into the water.

The Reef is a luxury condominium project by Harbourfront Three, a joint venture between developers Mapletree and Keppel Land. It is due for completion in 2025, according to several local property websites.

In 2020, The Reef was certified with the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore Green Mark GoldPLUS standard, which is awarded to buildings with sustainable designs.