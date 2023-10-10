Work starts on Cross Island MRT Line Punggol extension; over 70,000 daily journeys to be shortened

SINGAPORE - Construction has officially begun on the Cross Island Line (CRL) Punggol extension, which will shorten more than 70,000 journeys between Singapore’s north-east and east daily.

With passenger service expected to start by 2032, the 7.3km extension to Singapore’s eighth MRT line comprises four stations: Punggol, Riviera, Elias and Pasir Ris.

The Punggol station will be linked to the North-East MRT Line, and the Riviera stop to the Punggol LRT Line. Meanwhile, the Pasir Ris station will be connected to the East-West MRT Line.

Speaking at a ground-breaking ceremony held at the site of the future Riviera MRT station, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said residents would be able to travel between Punggol and Pasir Ris in 15 minutes when the extension opens, compared with a 40-minute bus ride at present.

More than 40,000 households are expected to benefit from the extension. It will also improve rail connectivity to growth areas such as the Punggol Digital District and Changi Aviation Park.

The CRL Punggol extension will be connected to the main CRL at Pasir Ris station.