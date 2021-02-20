Work pass holder tests positive after 2 negative results

A work pass holder who arrived from India is among 14 new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday - despite having previously tested negative twice.

The 48-year-old came to Singapore on Dec 30 and was on stay-home notice (SHN) until Jan 3. He was then immediately quarantined until Jan 13 after being identified as a close contact of another case.

The man tested negative when swabbed twice during quarantine - on Jan 4 and Jan 10.

He tested positive only on Wednesday, after taking a pre-departure test for his return to India.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said another sample taken from him on Thursday tested negative for the virus. His serological test has also come back positive.

"Given that these indicate likely past infection, we have classified the case as imported," said the MOH.

"He is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others."

All 14 cases confirmed by the ministry last night were imported. They bring Singapore's total to 59,846. The other 13 cases comprised one permanent resident, three dependant's pass holders, three other work pass holders, three work permit holders and three special pass holders.

The special pass holders are sea crew who arrived from Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They had not disembarked from their vessels and were tested on board, said the MOH.

The permanent resident came from Indonesia, while the work pass holders came from India, Nepal and the UAE. The work permit holders arrived from Indonesia and Malaysia, while the dependant's pass holders came from India and Indonesia.

The number of new cases in the community has fallen to one in the past week, from eight two weeks ago. The weekly number of unlinked cases in the community fell from five to one over the same period.

With 18 patients discharged yesterday, 59,682 have fully recovered from the disease.

Twenty patients remain in hospital, including one in a critical condition in intensive care, while 100 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Update on cases

New cases: 14

Imported: 14 (1 permanent resident, 4 work pass holders, 3 work permit holders, 3 dependant's pass holders, 3 special pass holders)

In community: 0

In dormitories: 0

New community cases in the past week: 1 (1 unlinked case)

Active cases: 120

In hospitals: 20 (1 in ICU)

In community facilities: 100

Deaths: 29

Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15

Total discharged: 59, 682

Discharged yesterday: 18

TOTAL CASES: 59,846