Work of Covid-19 task force will continue even with possible Cabinet reshuffle: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE - The work of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 will continue, even if there is a Cabinet reshuffle following the general election, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong stressed on Friday (July 17).

Mr Gan, who co-chairs the task force with National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, told a virtual press conference that the Cabinet line-up has not been announced, "but whatever it is, I think the work will continue".

There will also be continuity in the task force's leadership, he added.

"So we want to make sure the multi-ministry task force is not slackened as a result of a change in portfolios or a change of Cabinet positions."

He assured Singaporeans that the task force will continue to double its efforts to test and clear all foreign workers staying in dormitories of Covid-19, which could be done possibly before mid-August, and step up community surveillance and proactive screening to manage the coronavirus situation.