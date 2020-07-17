Work of Covid-19 task force will continue even with possible Cabinet reshuffle: Gan Kim Yong

(From left) Professor Kenneth Mak, Minister Gan Kim Yong and Minister Lawrence Wong at a press Conference by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on July 17, 2020.
(From left) Professor Kenneth Mak, Minister Gan Kim Yong and Minister Lawrence Wong at a press Conference by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on July 17, 2020.PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION
Published
3 hours ago
calyang@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The work of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 will continue, even if there is a Cabinet reshuffle following the general election, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong stressed on Friday (July 17).

Mr Gan, who co-chairs the task force with National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, told a virtual press conference that the Cabinet line-up has not been announced, "but whatever it is, I think the work will continue".

There will also be continuity in the task force's leadership, he added.

"So we want to make sure the multi-ministry task force is not slackened as a result of a change in portfolios or a change of Cabinet positions."

He assured Singaporeans that the task force will continue to double its efforts to test and clear all foreign workers staying in dormitories of Covid-19, which could be done possibly before mid-August, and step up community surveillance and proactive screening to manage the coronavirus situation.

 
 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content