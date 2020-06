Work on a new Quick Build Dormitory in Choa Chu Kang Grove was in full swing yesterday. This is one of eight such dormitories - temporary structures which can last two to three years - that will be ready by the end of the year to house migrant workers who have been cleared of Covid-19. The authorities announced on Monday that the new dormitories will have a total capacity of 25,000 beds. Seven other sites have been earmarked for the dormitories, including in Tuas, Admiralty, Kranji and Tampines.