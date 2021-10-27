Work begins on $3b wafer plant

Construction has begun for a new $3 billion wafer manufacturing facility in Tampines that is expected to create 600 jobs when it begins operations in 2024.

The fabrication plant will be German chipmaker Siltronic's largest and most advanced wafer facility anywhere, and will strengthen Singapore's local semiconductor ecosystem and supply chain resilience given strong global demand for semiconductors.

When ready, it will make Singapore one of the world's largest suppliers of high-end silicon substrates. The facility will have a high degree of automation to let workers take on value-added roles.