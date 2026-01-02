Straitstimes.com header logo

Woodlands Health renamed as Woodlands Hospital

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Woodlands Health Campus (pictured) took 10 years to build. The new national framework of design standards will help accelerate the building and redevelopment of hospitals.

Apart from the name change to Woodlands Hospital, there will be no changes to the hospital’s location, services or operations.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Ann Chen

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Public hospital Woodlands Health has been officially renamed as Woodlands Hospital, with effect from Jan 2.

The change is part of healthcare group NHG Health’s initiative to unify branding across all its institutions, said the hospital in a statement on the same day.

Apart from the name change, there will be no changes to the hospital’s location, services or operations.

Opened in 2024, Woodlands Hospital has

eased the load

on the nearby Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, which had been the sole public hospital serving most of northern Singapore since 2010.

Woodlands is set to be

Singapore’s first Health Promoting Town

, a pilot scheme under Healthier SG that aims to implement health initiatives specifically tailored to its residents.

Healthier SG is a national initiative focusing on preventive healthcare.

More on this topic
New IP rider rules, enhanced measures to care for seniors: What’s next for healthcare in 2026
Future hospitals could see merger of B2 and C wards under new facilities design framework
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.