Woodlands Health renamed as Woodlands Hospital

SINGAPORE – Public hospital Woodlands Health has been officially renamed as Woodlands Hospital, with effect from Jan 2.

The change is part of healthcare group NHG Health’s initiative to unify branding across all its institutions, said the hospital in a statement on the same day.

Apart from the name change, there will be no changes to the hospital’s location, services or operations.

Opened in 2024, Woodlands Hospital has eased the load on the nearby Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, which had been the sole public hospital serving most of northern Singapore since 2010.

Woodlands is set to be Singapore’s first Health Promoting Town , a pilot scheme under Healthier SG that aims to implement health initiatives specifically tailored to its residents.

Healthier SG is a national initiative focusing on preventive healthcare.