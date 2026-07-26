Woodlands Community Club reopens with more programmes and facilities

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SINGAPORE – Woodlands residents can look forward to a revamped community club with expanded facilities and programmes after three years of renovation works.

These include an array of fitness programmes, a broadcast and jamming studio and a revamped kitchen with more cooking stations.

The community club closed for renovations in January 2023.

To mark the reopening of Woodlands Community Club (CC), a celebration was held at the newly renovated premises on July 26, attended by more than 2,000 volunteers, residents, donors and community partners.

The event, which kicked off with a symbolic “homecoming walk” from Woodlands Galaxy CC to the new premises, was attended by Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung and Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar, who oversees the constituency’s Woodlands division.

The People’s Association said the new CC will function as a hub for community bonding, heritage and culture, and healthy living, among other things.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Mariam said some of the facilities were suggested by residents.

One of these is the expansion of the kitchen, which is used during cooking classes. It now has 13 cooking stations, up from just one.

“We have always had very good turnouts at our cooking sessions, but the participants could only watch the teacher’s demonstration. Now everybody has their own station and they can cook alongside the teacher.”

Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar said that some of the facilities were suggested by residents. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Mariam added that the increase in fitness activities at the CC was part of efforts to encourage the Malay/Muslim community there to exercise.

This builds on existing programmes such as Kelab Kesihatan Woodlands, which hosts activities such as high-energy workout Zumba A-go-go and yoga workout Rhythmic Yoga Flow.

Woodlands resident New Siew Seng said she was excited about the CC’s reopening.

“It looks a lot bigger now, and there are facilities on every level,” she said.

The People’s Association said the new CC will function as a hub for community bonding, heritage and culture, and healthy living, among other things. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

The 82-year-old, who lives about five minutes away, said she visits the CC once a week for Zumba classes.

She added that she hopes to try more classes in the future.

During the reopening event on July 26, Ong and Mariam were given a guided tour of the new premises. They also contributed to a 7m-long batik painting, which will be displayed at the club.

Attendees at the celebration were also invited to participate in more than 50 interactive activities that were spread throughout the four levels of the building.