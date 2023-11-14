Woodland-themed playground and Monet: 5 things to look forward to at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE – Ahead of Bay East Garden’s planned opening in 2027, smaller-scale upgrades and additions are planned for Gardens by the Bay.

These include a new experiential attraction, set to be located near Gardens by the Bay MRT station if all goes to plan, as well as a playground in the gardens’ Family Zone.

Here are five upcoming developments and programmes to expect at the gardens in the coming years.

1. New experiential attraction

One project in the pipeline is an experiential attraction that will allow visitors to experience the freshwater attraction Kingfisher Wetlands “in a different way”, Garden by the Bay’s chief executive Felix Loh told The Straits Times in an interview in October.

The attraction, which will be near Gardens by the Bay MRT station, could incorporate augmented reality and virtual reality elements.

It is slated to be ready in three years’ time.

2. Monet’s Garden exhibition

From mid-2024, Flower Dome – one of two cooled conservatories in the gardens – will host Monet’s Garden, an immersive art experience featuring recreations of the late French impressionist painter Claude Monet’s works and his gardens in Giverny, France.

A digital experience at Flower Field Hall within the dome will bring Monet’s works to life, said Mr Loh.

A floral display recreating the gardens of Monet’s home in Giverny, which were often the subject of his paintings, will also be set up.

3. Cloud Forest upgrades