Wong Li Lin leaving Public Hygiene Council post after less than a year

Ms Wong Li Lin, executive director of the Public Hygiene Council (PHC), is stepping down from her post after less than a year in the job.

Her last day is May 3. She took up the job of running the PHC secretariat at the National Environment Agency last September.

PHC chairman Edward D'Silva on Thursday confirmed her departure but declined to comment further. Ms Wong also declined comment when asked for the reasons behind her decision to leave. Sources told The Straits Times that a contributing factor was getting used to the work culture in the public sector.

Ms Wong, 45, is best known for her role as Inspector Elaine Tay in TV's Triple Nine, a local police drama which ran from 1995 to 1999. She had previously been a professional ballerina and a deputy director at a medical firm.

A single mother of two, she is divorced from Mr Allan Wu, 45, an American-born Chinese actor-host based here.

Mr N. Sivasothi, coordinator of the International Coastal Cleanup Singapore, was disappointed to hear of her departure.

"Her corporate leadership in cutting to the core of the problems and expediting initiatives to manage resources well, like reducing the wastage of single-use tools for clean-ups, was a boost to the community."

The PHC was launched in 2011 to promote good hygiene practices and improve hygiene standards here, among other things.

Ervin Tan