Won a Huawei phone in a 'Sheng Siong lucky draw'? It's a scam

SINGAPORE - Supermarket group Sheng Siong issued a scam advisory to the public on Thursday (Aug 29) warning of an SMS that was sent out in its name, which notified customers of a fake "August Draw" win.

The National Crime Prevention Council also posted on Facebook regarding the scam, advising the public not to click on the link in the SMS, which promised a Huawei phone to the lucky draw winners.

On its website, Sheng Siong advised customers not to proceed with the instructions in the SMS, as the link directed them to a phishing site. The site would then instruct would-be victims to key in their credit card details to check out of the site.

According to Sheng Siong, the victim's credit card would be charged a monthly subscription of $120 upon checking out in the scam site.

The supermarket chain said it does not send out SMS notifications to its customers.

"Our lucky draw winners will never be asked for their credit card information or to fill up personal information via any links," it said.

The group also confirmed that its mid-year lucky draw season had ended on Aug 3.

It advised customers to trust only information shared on its official Facebook page.

Customers were asked to avoid circulating the scam link, divulging credit card details or transferring any payments if they encountered suspicious messages.

