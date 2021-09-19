Women should get more equal opportunities at workplace: PM

Women should have real choices between work and family commitments, and be given more equal opportunities at the workplace, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

"(Women) should have equal opportunities to prove themselves and reach their fullest potential. We must not let our prejudices become obstacles to women's progress," he said at the closing session of the Conversations on Singapore Women's Development.

"We will protect women better against discrimination or unfair treatment at the workplace, and other groups too who may experience discrimination at work."

PM Lee noted that while women's standing in Singapore has improved greatly, societal attitudes towards women have not fully modernised and expectations are often not quite equal.

At workplaces, women still encounter preconceived notions, roles and gender stereotypes.

"If they are too gentle, they get bulldozed over by male colleagues. Too firm, and they are resented for being too bossy, sometimes even by female subordinates," he said.

At home, women tend to shoulder a heavier share of domestic responsibilities, even if men are starting to do more, he added.

A major move that will level the playing field for female employees is the formalisation of the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices into law.

Improving childcare arrangements to make them more accessible and affordable, as well as employers offering more flexible work arrangements, will make a difference, said PM Lee.

The issue was also discussed at the People's Action Party's annual women's wing conference yesterday.

Speaking to The Sunday Times after the hybrid event, Dr Filza Aslam, a medical science liaison, said women often fear career breaks taken to raise children or be caregivers work against them during the hiring process.

"Oftentimes, the hiring manager may think that this person has been out of touch, or may not be as updated," said Dr Filza, who co-founded a networking and career advice group for women in life sciences and healthcare.

"It's about changing such mindsets - not thinking of that time away from the workforce as a gap, and not letting that negatively impact the interview process."

Companies could support such women by providing opportunities to pick up new skills that may be required, she added.