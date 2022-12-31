Women raise funds for Singapore Red Cross’ annual charity campaign

SINGAPORE - When Siyona Saini was six years old, she was introduced to charitable activities by her childcare centre, YMCA Child Development Centre.

The centre encouraged the children to make craft items to sell and donate the proceeds to less privileged people.

It organised outings to St Andrew’s Community Hospital during Christmas so that the children could interact with and perform for elderly patients.

Siyona, now 12, has taken part in at least five charitable campaigns in the last 1½ years, raising more than $100,000 through those campaigns since June 2021.

She became a Singapore Red Cross (SRC) volunteer in 2021 and produced videos on national charity platform Giving.sg to promote good causes.

Her latest contribution to SRC’s fund-raising movement, #WomenInRed, is a video urging people to donate to vulnerable people in the community.

Said Siyona: “I want to inspire people, especially the young, to help people in need.

“For all the campaigns I’ve taken part in, I don’t think of the amount that I’m helping to raise. I also want to place focus on spreading awareness on the cause, so that people can learn more about it, and help in other ways than money.”

For the #WomenInRed campaign, which kicked off on Dec 1, she has raised around $3,000.

The campaign, which was first held in 2021, is SRC’s effort to rally women and their supporters to use their resources to raise funds for humanitarian causes. The campaign raised $80,000 in 2021.

SRC secretary-general and chief executive Benjamin Walker said: “Collaboratively, women have a growing impact on philanthropic giving, and they have extraordinary potential to change the world for the better.

“#WomenInRed is an inclusive fund-raiser, and we encourage fathers, husbands, brothers, sons and actually everyone to join the movement in appreciation of the wonder women in their lives.”

Dr Jade Kua, is a long-time SRC supporter and regularly takes part in fund-raisers for other organisations, such as Guide Dogs Singapore, Breast Cancer Foundation and Mental Health Film Festival.