Women face more gender bias at work than men: Poll

Four in 10 women have encountered gender discrimination in the workplace, while only one in 10 men has experienced the same, according to a recent survey of nearly 400 people here.

Only 12 per cent of those who faced gender discrimination made reports about the incidents and all who did so were female.

Just under half of those who made reports felt that there was satisfactory action taken by their workplaces thereafter.

These findings were gathered by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) in a survey on gender issues in the workplace, conducted from November to December last year.

SCCCI shared the survey results yesterday after a dialogue on women's issues attended by Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling at the Trade Association Hub in Jurong.

The survey was conducted after the Government announced in September last year that it was embarking on a comprehensive review of issues affecting women, which would be the foundation of a White Paper to be tabled in Parliament later this year.

The survey found that corporate culture favouring a particular gender and stereotypes that one gender is less competent are barriers in career advancement for more female respondents (45 per cent) than male respondents (about 30 per cent).

Female respondents identified significantly more with instances of gender discrimination, such as gender biases in interactions with customers, suppliers and in networks, gender being a consideration for promotions, and gender pay gap for the same rank or job. But six in 10 women agreed that their workplace provided sufficient support to achieve career goals. Three in four men agreed as well.

Ms Sun noted that during the dialogue, participants discussed whether line managers and bosses, who may be largely male, are hiring and promoting employees more like themselves and also whether equal weight was being given to male and female traits of leadership.

"It is thus important that there be open and transparent conversations during the performance appraisal process," she added.

The survey also found that one in two female respondents factored in the ability to accommodate family and caregiving demands when seeking employment, while only one in three male respondents did so.

More women want to pursue a career that allows them to attain work-life balance (59.1 per cent) as compared with men (49.6 per cent).

More men aspired to assume leadership or management positions (51.2 per cent) than women (39.7 per cent).

The survey also indicated that 37 per cent of respondents thought their workplaces regarded gender diversity as important, while 45 per cent were neutral and 18 per cent felt their workplaces treated it as not important.

To improve gender equality at work, the respondents identified raising awareness of gender discriminatory conduct and equalising remuneration packages as the top effective ways, according to the survey.

They also felt that remuneration gap and promotion opportunities could be better addressed in local employment laws and guidelines.

SCCCI noted that instances of gender discrimination continue to happen in society and workplaces, and there needs to be an improved reporting system and processes to tackle the problem.

It suggested that more measures are needed to help women achieve career aspirations and advancement, including mentorship and flexible work arrangements

Ms Sun said: "SCCCI and other forward-thinking organisations understand the importance of uplifting women. We need your support to foster a supportive workplace environment for women in your respective businesses and industries, and to positively influence your peers and partners to do so as well."





Who took part in survey

•There were 384 respondents to the SCCCI survey, two-thirds of whom were female.

•A majority of the respondents were aged between 41 and 60 (58.3 per cent), married (67.7 per cent), university graduates (82.6 per cent) and in full-time jobs (80.2 per cent).

•Most of them were professionals or in a managerial role, while others were business owners, executives or in a technical role, among other jobs.

•About 40 per cent work in small and medium-sized enterprises, while about 35 per cent work in multinational corporations.

•The rest work in other places such as the Government and non-profit organisations.