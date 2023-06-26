Woman who told son-in-law to get rid of CCTV footage in fatal maid abuse case jailed 3 more years

SINGAPORE - A woman who told her son-in-law, a police officer, to remove surveillance footage of her and her daughter abusing their maid to death, was given three more years’ jail, on Monday.

Prema S Naraynasamy, 64, had pleaded guilty on June 15 to one charge of instigating Kevin Chelvam, 44, a police officer, to cause evidence of the offences in their Bishan flat to disappear.

Appearing in court via video-link, a now petite Prema, who wore a mask and has shoulder-length hair, lowered her head as the sentence was read out to her.

She is currently serving a 14-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to 47 charges of voluntarily causing hurt to Myanmar national Piang Ngaih Don, 24, and one charge of attempting to voluntarily cause hurt to the domestic worker.

The court heard earlier that Prema knew that surveillance cameras in the flat would have captured the abuse and told Chelvam to dismantle and disconnect the recorder from the camera and to hand the device to her.

Prema’s daughter-in-law, Isabella, arrived at the flat later that day, and Prema hid the recorder in Isabella’s bag.

While Isabella was unaware of the significance of the recorder, Prema told her to do something with it. Isabella then passed the recorder to her husband, who gave it to a friend.

Isabella and her husband handed the footage to the police when investigators turned up at their home.

Ms Piang, who had a three-year-old son, was working outside Myanmar for the first time and was not allowed to have a mobile phone or have any day off.

She died of a brain injury with severe blunt trauma to her neck on July 26, 2016, after 14 months of repeated abuse. It was one of Singapore’s worst cases of maid abuse.

She was starved and lost 15kg in her 14 months of employment with the family and weighed only 24kg when she died.

Ms Piang was also tied to a window grille at night in the days before her death and assaulted if she tried to rummage the dustbin for food.

Prema had been assaulting the victim on July 25, 2016, with her daughter and co-accused, Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 43. Gaiyathiri was sentenced on June 22, 2021, to 30 years in prison – the longest jail term meted out in a maid abuse case here.

After refusing the maid her dinner, Gaiyathiri tied the victim’s wrist to a window grille and kicked her in the stomach before leaving her on the floor.

Even when the victim was unresponsive the mother-daughter duo refused to call for an ambulance or the police.

They called for a doctor to make a house call.