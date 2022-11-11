Woman who shouted ‘kangaroo court’ at Benjamin Glynn trial charged with using insulting words

SINGAPORE – A 52-year-old woman was on Friday charged with shouting insults at a district judge during the trial of Benjamin Glynn last year.

Lee Hui Yin faces a charge each under the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha) and the Miscellaneous Offences Act for her alleged actions during the hearing on Aug 18, 2021.

Glynn, 41, a British national, had contested four charges over not wearing a mask, harassing the police and being a public nuisance.

The former recruitment consultant was convicted and sentenced to six weeks’ jail that day.

He was deported back to Britain on Aug 20 and will be barred from re-entering Singapore, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

The police said on Friday that Lee was seated in the public gallery at the State Courts on Aug 18, 2021, when she was asked to step out of the courtroom to adjust her mask, which was askew.

She then allegedly shouted at District Judge Eddy Tham that “this is a ridiculous kangaroo court”, “if the kangaroo court requires me to wear a mask” and “I do not respect the judge”.

Those convicted of using insulting words towards a public servant can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to a year.

The police said Lee could face an enhanced punishment of a $10,000 fine and a jail term of up to two years if she were convicted of the Poha charge.

This is because she had previously been convicted of a similar offence in April 2014, for which she was sentenced to a mandatory treatment order.

If convicted under the Miscellaneous Offences Act, she can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,000.

The police added that Lee is being investigated for offences of failing to attend in obedience to an order from public servants and for using criminal force against police officers.

During Lee’s hearing on Friday, she tried to address the court but was asked to remain silent until she was allowed to speak.