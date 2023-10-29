Woman who put feet up against pole in SBS bus arrested for public nuisance

SINGAPORE - A woman was arrested last Thursday for public nuisance after she had a dispute with a bus captain on an SBS Transit bus.

In a video posted on TikTok, the woman is seen resting her feet on the seat in front of her. Pasted on both sides of the bus – and on the same row where the woman was seated – are signs telling passengers not to rest their feet on backward-facing seats.

In the video, when the bus captain approaches the woman to put her feet down, she is seen speaking rudely and arguing with him, before resting her legs on a metal pole in front of her.

The police confirmed that they were alerted to a dispute on a bus along Boon Lay Way towards Jurong East Central, on Oct 26 at 6.17pm.

“A 50-year-old female passenger was subsequently arrested for public nuisance. Police investigations are ongoing,” the police said.