Woman who died in flat was actress-producer battling cancer

The woman who died in the Bedok North flat which went up in flames was Ms Aileen Chan, a 56-year-old film producer and actress who had fought cancer until she died in the tragedy on Friday.

She is survived by her partner Ithnin, or Isaac, according to a notice for her wake, as well as her sister, Ms Iris Chan.

Ms Aileen Chan was pronounced dead by paramedics who arrived at her fourth-floor flat at about 6.40am on Friday, after a fire led to 60 residents in neighbouring units being evacuated.

Another two people who were renting a room in the flat - a 35-year-old man and a three-year-old toddler - later died in hospital.

The 34-year-old mother of the child remains in critical condition as at last night.

In a Facebook post, lawyer Michael Chia, a friend of Ms Chan, said he had met her during his brief foray into acting with local short film group Reel Frenz some years ago.

"There'll be no more pain, no more sickness and no more sadness," he wrote. "I learnt from you. You were kind and fun to be with. You fought with cancer bravely but you went in an unexpected way."

He later told The Sunday Times that Ms Chan was kind, helpful and funny.

According to Ms Chan's page on movie database IMDb, she was involved in the 2016 local film Certified Dead, directed by Ms Marrie Lee - better known for her role as Cleopatra Wong - who made waves on the international movie scene.

Ms Chan also contributed to local shorts Rene (2014) and Rojak (2013).

Ms Lee declined to comment.