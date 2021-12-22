Woman who died after incident in forest near Upper Bukit Timah Road was found near abandoned village

SINGAPORE - The forested area in Upper Bukit Timah Road where a 48-year-old woman was found motionless on Sunday (Dec 19) is an abandoned village known to be a haunt for thrill seekers, checks by The Straits Times revealed.

The Straits Times understands that a concrete slab fell on the woman, and she was then taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Four YouTube videos posted within a span of two months before the incident show people hiking among the ruins, colloquially described as Mendoza village, or Mendoza kampung.

Crumbling structures, some about 2m tall, were strewn across the forest floor when The Straits Times visited on Tuesday evening (Dec 21) and Wednesday afternoon.

Traces of a village long gone - including shattered glass, stairs overgrown with plants, discarded toilet bowls and pots - can be found at the site.

A report by the Singapore Free Press on Dec 4, 1958, names "Kampung Mendosa Bukit Timah Road" among seven villages getting electricity.

According to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019, the forested area where the abandoned village is located is slated to be used as a park.

Veteran hikers have cautioned other hikers to avoid the ruins because of its treacherous terrain.

When The Straits Times visited, fallen trees, thorny vines and holes about 1m deep were some common hazards found along unmarked trails.

Mr David Lim, founder of TLC Adventure Tours, who visited the ruins earlier this year, said amateur hikers should exercise caution as there are several slopes, hidden potholes and no proper well-marked trails.

He said: "Unless you are good with navigation skills, it may be best to follow experienced hikers or guides who know the way."