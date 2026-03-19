Woman who allegedly impersonated police officers, used abusive words on one to be charged

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The police said they take a serious view of individuals who impersonate public servants as such acts undermine public trust and may cause confusion or alarm.

SINGAPORE – A 41-year-old woman will be charged on March 20 over her suspected involvement in two cases of impersonating police officers, said the police on March 19.

She will also be charged with using abusive words towards a public servant.

The police said they were alerted on March 17 to an anonymous post in a Facebook group containing screenshots of a conversation featuring vulgarities between an unknown user and an individual who had allegedly impersonated a police officer.

The identity of the woman who allegedly impersonated a police officer was uncovered through police investigations and she was arrested on March 19.

The suspect is believed to have been involved in a separate incident involving the impersonation of a police officer, and another case where abusive words were used against a police officer during a 999 emergency call on Sept 14, 2025.

If found guilty of impersonating a public servant, she can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

The offence of using abusive words on a public servant carries a maximum jail term of 12 months, a fine, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of individuals who impersonate public servants, including police officers, as such acts undermine public trust and may cause confusion or alarm.

Any form of harassment or abusive behaviour towards officers performing their duties is a serious offence, they said, adding that circulating unverified information that is falsely claimed to be from the police on social media further worsens the crime.

“Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law,” said the police.