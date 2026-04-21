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In a release on April 21, the POFMA office referred to posts made by a 37-year-old woman on her Facebook and X accounts on Oct 2, 2024, and Oct 3, 2024.

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SINGAPORE – Anti-death penalty activist Kokila Annamalai, 37, will be charged in court on April 23 with failing to comply with a correction direction issued under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office.

In a release on April 21 , the POFMA office did not name Ms Kokila but referred to posts made by a 37-year-old woman on her Facebook and X accounts on Oct 2, 2024, and Oct 3, 2024.



The posts alleged that the Government schedules and stays executions arbitrarily without regard for due legal process and that the state does not bear the legal burden of proving a drug trafficking charge against the accused person.

On Oct 5, 2024, the direction was issued to her to carry correction notices on those posts.



“It is alleged that she did not comply with the direction,” said the POFMA office on April 21.

She will be charged with one count of failing to comply with the direction, without reasonable excuse .