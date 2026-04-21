Straitstimes.com header logo

Woman to be charged with failing to comply with POFMA direction

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

On Oct 5, 2024, the direction was issued to her to carry correction notices on her social media posts.

In a release on April 21, the POFMA office referred to posts made by a 37-year-old woman on her Facebook and X accounts on Oct 2, 2024, and Oct 3, 2024.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

avatar-alt

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – Anti-death penalty activist Kokila Annamalai, 37, will be charged in court on April 23 with failing to comply with a correction direction issued under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office.

In a release on April 21, the POFMA office did not name Ms Kokila but referred to posts made by a 37-year-old woman on her Facebook and X accounts on Oct 2, 2024, and Oct 3, 2024.

The posts alleged that the Government schedules and stays executions arbitrarily without regard for due legal process and that the state does not bear the legal burden of proving a drug trafficking charge against the accused person.

On Oct 5, 2024, the direction was issued to her to carry correction notices on those posts.

“It is alleged that she did not comply with the direction,” said the POFMA office on April 21.

She will be charged with one count of failing to comply with the direction, without reasonable excuse.

More on this topic
POFMA order issued to TOC editor, publisher over article on Singaporeans serving in IDF
POFMA order issued to Han Hui Hui over comments she made about MSF, police
See more on

Pofma

Pofma correction

Social media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.