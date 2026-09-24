Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

62-year-old woman to be charged over unauthorised public assemblies on six occasions

In a statement on Sept 24, the police said that the woman has a history of similar offences. They did not disclose the cause or nature of the six recent assemblies.

SINGAPORE – A 62 -year-old woman is set to be charged on Sept 25 over participating in public assemblies without a valid permit on six separate occasions between 2024 and 2026.

In a statement on Sept 24, the police said that the woman has a history of similar offences.

Although the police did not disclose the cause or nature of the recent gatherings, the woman is understood to be affiliated with the Chinese spiritual movement Falun Gong.

On Oct 12, 2024, the woman took part in a public assembly without a permit at Merlion Park . This was followed by five offences of a similar nature on June 25, Oct 10, Oct 25 and Nov 24 in 2025 , and again on Feb 14 in 2026.

In July 2020 , the woman was issued a 12-month conditional warning for participating in a public assembly without a permit.

She was previously convicted of similar offences in 2001, 2005 and 2007.

Despite these past convictions and conditional warning, the woman remained recalcitrant and continued to participate in public assemblies without a permit, the police said.

She is set to be charged in court with six counts of participating in a public assembly without a permit. If found guilty of the offence, she can be fined up to $3,000.

The police will not grant permits for assemblies that advocate for the political causes of other countries or foreign entities that may stir emotions and lead to public order incidents.

“Members of the public are urged not to engage in activities that may undermine the peace, public order and social harmony in Singapore,” they said.