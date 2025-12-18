Woman to be charged over alleged misappropriation of canoe training camp funds

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

If convicted, the woman could be jailed up to seven years, fined, or both.

SINGAPORE – A 44-year-old woman is set to be charged after she allegedly misappropriated funds collected for overseas canoe training camps.

In a statement on Dec 18, the police said the woman is expected to be charge d the following day with criminal breach of trust.

The police had received a report on July 4 alleging that the woman had collected funds from participants for overseas canoe training camps without proper authorisation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had purportedly misappropriated the funds for personal use rather than for their intended purpose.

In their statement, the police advised the public to exercise caution and vigilance when entrusting their money or property to others, especially when offers seem too good to be true.

They should verify the credentials and legitimacy of individuals or organisations before engaging in financial transactions and keep proper records of all transactions and agreements.

