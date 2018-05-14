Woman taken to hospital after ceiling board falls on her at McDonald's restaurant in Bedok

SINGAPORE - A woman was taken to hospital after a section of the ceiling board at a McDonald's restaurant in Bedok fell on her on Sunday (May 13) during lunch time.

A spokesman for McDonald's told The Straits Times on Monday that the incident occurred at about 12.50pm on Sunday.

Some of the falling parts hit a customer seated at the restaurant at Block 538 Bedok North Street 3.

"The restaurant manager on duty and our restaurant crew immediately attended to the customer, and called the ambulance which sent her to the Accident and Emergency department at Changi General Hospital (CGH)," said the spokesman.

She added that the customer left the hospital after the doctor confirmed that she had not sustained any serious injuries.

"Our senior operations executive was with the customer and her family at the hospital, and we are continuing to closely monitor the customer's condition," said the spokesman.

Investigations were carried out immediately and the store was temporarily closed for business. It reopened hours later at about 5pm on Sunday when it was determined that it was safe to do so.

"We would like to assure all customers that building and customer safety are our top priorities and we are taking the necessary steps to prevent future occurrences," said McDonald's.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for medical assistance at the restaurant at about 12.55pm and took one woman to CGH.

The hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive her.

Shin Min Daily News said in a report on Monday that the woman was in her 60s.

A fruit stall vendor who worked nearby told Shin Min that he heard a loud scream from the restaurant.

Mr Chen, 35, said: "I went over and saw that part of the ceiling had fallen, and there were about 10 pieces of ceiling parts on the floor."

He said that there were several customers in the restaurant as it happened during the lunch hour.

A woman was hit on her head by the ceiling board, he said.