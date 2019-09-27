Woman taken to hospital after accident involving three cars, including a Ferrari

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Thursday (Sept 26) after her car met with an accident involving two other cars, including a red Ferrari that had its front badly damaged after the collision.

Police said she was conscious when she was taken to Raffles Hospital.

The accident happened at the junction of Bayfront Avenue and Sheares Link at 2.07pm.

A video of the incident posted on the Roads.sg Facebook page shows the Ferrari crashing into the back of a white car after a dark-coloured car turns into the road.