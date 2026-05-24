Woman sleeping in car arrested after drugs, vape found in vehicle parked in Marymount

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At about 11am on May 23, several police officers were seen inspecting items taken out of a white Volvo sedan parked illegally at an intersection in Jalan Minggu.

SINGAPORE – A 38-year-old woman who was found sleeping in a car parked at a landed residential estate in Marymount has been arrested for drug-related offences after suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and vaporisers were found in the vehicle.

At about 8.50am on May 23, police officers checked on the woman, who was in the driver’s seat of the car parked in Jalan Minggu, and woke her up.

Suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia and vaporisers were found at the scene, the police said on May 24 in response to queries. The woman was later arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

She was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital , said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

At about 11am on May 23, several police officers were seen inspecting items taken out of a white car parked illegally at an intersection in Jalan Minggu , reported Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao. Dogs from the police K-9 unit were seen sniffing the items, the report added.

The suspected drug-related offences were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), while the vaporiser-related offence was referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted CNB and HSA for more information.