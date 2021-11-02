Woman rescued just before crashed car catches fire along SLE

SINGAPORE - A woman who crashed her car into the wall in an underpass along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Tuesday (Nov 2) was rescued by two passersby just before the vehicle burst into flames.

The 33-year-old woman was later taken, conscious, to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car in an underpass along the SLE (towards the Bukit Timah Expressway) on exit 1 slip road leading to the Tampines Expressway (towards the Pan Island Expressway) at around 5.05pm.

SCDF arrived to find the car crashed against the wall of the tunnel and engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with one compressed air foam jet.

There were no other reported injuries.

In multiple videos circulating online, a black Honda Fit is seen engulfed in flames in the leftmost lane of the tunnel.

Motorists and emergency service vehicles were also seen waiting outside as black smoke poured out of the tunnel.



Motorists and emergency service vehicles were seen waiting outside as black smoke poured out of the underpass. PHOTO: ST READER



SCDF said in a Facebook post that two members of the public had quickly rescued the driver. Shortly after, the vehicle burst into flames.

It posted photos of the car’s burned-out shell and fire damage on the wall of the expressway.

“We have reached out to the two good Samaritans and commend them for their quick-thinking and selfless act,” said SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Correction note: In an earlier version of the story, we said that the accident occurred along the CTE. This has been updated after the authorities clarified that it occurred along the SLE.