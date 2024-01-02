Woman poured boiling soup on friend after argument

SINGAPORE – Following an argument she had with a friend, a woman poured boiling soup from a hotpot on him, causing him to suffer severe burns.

On Jan 2, Lim Si Hui, 33, was convicted after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mr Martin Boey, 36.

Another charge of slapping the victim will be taken into consideration for her sentencing on Jan 25.

The court heard that Lim and Mr Boey got into an argument at FML Bar in Prinsep Street on April 19, 2022.

Lim’s mobile phone was damaged in the process and she slapped the victim in anger.

Soon after, Mr Boey left the bar to have supper with friends at a nearby restaurant while Lim waited for her husband at the bar.

After Lim told her husband about the argument with Mr Boey, she got angrier and said she would confront the victim. Her husband tried to stop her, but she insisted on going.

At the restaurant where Mr Boey was dining, Lim went to his table and flipped a hotpot with boiling soup on him as he was seated.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Santhra Aiyyasamy said Mr Boey experienced excruciating pain and slipped on the wet floor when he tried to get up from his chair to remove his shirt.

The DPP added: “While he was lying on the floor, in a crouching position, his girlfriend and another friend helped the victim to remove his shirt and pulled down his pants and undergarment to his lower thighs.

“The victim lost consciousness for a short period and (lay) in that condition in full view of other patrons in the restaurant before he regained consciousness.”

Mr Boey sprayed water on his burn wounds before he was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

He was found to have suffered burns on 31 per cent of his total body surface area and required skin grafting procedures. He was given 15 days’ hospitalisation leave.