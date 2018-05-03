Woman passenger injured after taxi and car collide in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old woman was injured after the taxi she was in collided with a car at a traffic junction in Ang Mo Kio on Wednesday night (May 2).

Police said they were alerted to an accident at 11.40pm involving the two vehicles at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Avenue 6.

The passenger in the taxi, a 30-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the police spokesman.

The Straits Times understands that the car driver was travelling along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 towards Lentor Avenue.

When the car reached the junction, the taxi - which was along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 towards Yio Chu Kang Road - crashed into the right side of the car, which lost control and hit a guard railing nearby.

Police investigations are ongoing.