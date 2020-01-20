Woman nabbed over $3.4k spent on missing credit card

A woman was arrested last Friday over unauthorised transactions of more than $3,400 using another person's credit card.

The victim lodged a report with the police on Nov 21 last year after discovering unauthorised transactions had been made on her missing credit card. Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department identified and arrested the 31-year-old suspect last Friday.

The suspect is believed to have found the victim's missing credit card and used it to make retail purchases as well as pay for services amounting to more than $3,400, the police said.

Those convicted of dishonest misappropriation of property can be jailed for up to two years and fined. Those convicted of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The police advised the public to contact the card-issuing bank immediately if their credit or debit cards are lost or stolen. They can also adopt additional measures, including activating SMS notifications for charges incurred on debit or credit cards and checking bank statements, and contacting their banks in case of any unauthorised charges.

