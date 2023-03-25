Woman nabbed on Indonesia-bound ferry after allegedly attacking man with hot water

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old woman who tried to leave Singapore after allegedly scalding a man with hot water was arrested while the ferry she boarded was still within the Republic’s territorial waters, the police said on Saturday.

The woman had been captured on police surveillance cameras pouring water on a 24-year-old man near Balam Road on Thursday morning. The police said they were alerted to the incident at 7.30am. But she had fled the scene before the police arrived.

The man suffered second-degree burns on his neck and shoulders, but was conscious when taken to hospital. A thermos flask, suspected to have been used in the attack, was discovered to have been discarded near the scene.

The woman attempted to flee to Indonesia by ferry from the Singapore Cruise Centre, but the vessel was intercepted by the Police Coast Guard before it left Singapore’s territorial waters, the police said, after a coordinated effort between multiple agencies to track her. She was arrested at 11.30am on the day of the incident.

Ferries from the cruise terminal at Harbourfront Centre take passengers to the Indonesian islands of Batam, Bintan and Karimun.