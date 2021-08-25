Woman makes police report alleging safe distancing ambassador stalked her

She got to know the safe distancing ambassador (SDA) last November when he helped her speak to a customer about safe distancing guidelines.

He allegedly told her she looked pretty and asked for her days off and if she had a boyfriend. Soon after, he started following her. She was so traumatised she eventually made a police report.

The 20-year-old woman, who wanted to be known only as Ms Isabel, works in a restaurant at Tampines 1.

"He asked me for my contact number and whether I had an Instagram account. He also asked if I had any pretty friends I could introduce him to," she said.

She eventually gave him her number a month later, an act she regretted. Earlier this year, he allegedly took a photo of her and sent it to her.

"I was so creeped out. I told him not to take (any more) photos of me," she said.

Later, Ms Isabel said he followed her during her lunch breaks and tried to strike up conversations with her. The last straw was in April this year after her toilet break at Tampines 1.

"He rushed towards me and blocked my path. He bent down so we were face to face, then said, 'Cannot see me ah?' I was so scared."

Ms Isabel made the police report that day. The police confirmed a report had been made.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said: "Our agencies will investigate feedback of inappropriate actions made against SDAs or enforcement officers (EOs)... Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation is completed."

Enterprise Singapore is currently looking into the alleged incident that took place at Tampines 1.

HARASSED I was so creeped out. I told him not to take (any more) photos of me. MS ISABEL, who works in a restaurant at Tampines 1.

Other women also reported similar encounters with SDAs and EOs.

A 22-year-old pre-school educator, who wanted to be known only as Ms Enaz, was entering Paya Lebar Quarter with her fiance on July 4 when an EO allegedly poked her left shoulder twice.

"I remember clearly that it was really hard and painful," Ms Enaz said. Her fiance had checked in for both of them.

In a separate incident, a 21-year-old woman, who declined to be named, said she was "catcalled" by an SDA while receiving her first vaccine dose at Chua Chu Kang Community Club in late June.

Both women did not report the incidents.

Members of the public may report inappropriate behaviour to MSE, which will direct it to relevant agencies for a follow-up.

The MSE spokesman added that training is conducted for SDAs and EOs to prepare them for deployment.

"They are briefed on the safe distancing measures and safe management measures, code of conduct, and rules of engagement when interacting with members of public," said the spokesman.

THE NEW PAPER