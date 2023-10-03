Woman killed in Jurong East Central accident was planning to get engaged in December

SINGAPORE - They had plans to get engaged at the end of the year in a small ceremony.

But Mr Fauzan Mazri’s world was shattered after he received news that his girlfriend, Ms Nur Afiah Hisham, had died in an accident in Jurong East Central on Sunday morning.

“I had just met her the night before the accident. And a few days earlier, we had a discussion about our engagement,” Mr Fauzan told Malay-language newspaper Berita Harian on Monday.

“We wanted to let our parents know about our plans. I think she wanted to have only a small ceremony.”

Mr Fauzan, 25, had known Ms Afiah, who was 23, since 2018 after they met as youth volunteers at the Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Ang Mo Kio.

He said that Ms Afiah, the second of six children and the only daughter in her family, liked going to the mosque.

Her younger brother, Muhammad Akif Hisham, 17, told BH that she had got her motorcycle licence in 2020 and was on her way to work at Marina Bay Sands when the accident occurred. Her occupation was not mentioned.

Ustaz Muhammad Izzuddeen Ismail, the former youth development officer at Al-Muttaqin, spoke fondly of Ms Afiah, whom he said had served as a member from 2016 to 2021.

“(She) had the potential to be a youth leader,” Ustaz Izzuddeen, who worked with Ms Afiah at the mosque from 2016 to 2019, told BH.

“She was very sociable and... had been involved in many projects.”

News of her accident began circulating online after a post on SG Road Vigilante Facebook page was put up.

A black motorcycle, which the BH report said belonged to one of Ms Afiah’s brothers, was seen lying on its side on the road, with a white helmet next to it. Debris, which appeared to be parts of the motorcycle, were scattered on the site, where a bus stop is located.

The police said on Sunday the motorcycle was believed to have skidded and its rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

Ms Afiah was buried at around 4pm on Monday.