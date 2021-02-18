Woman killed by falling tree in Marsiling Park

SINGAPORE - A woman was killed after a tree fell on her in Marsiling Park on Thursday morning (Feb 18).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at about 8.15am and found a person trapped under a fallen tree.

SCDF used cutting equipment to extricate the trapped woman, who is believed to be in her late 30s.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to eyewitnesses, a loud crack was heard just before the tree fell, pinning the woman under it. About 10 passers-by tried to lift the tree to help the woman but were unsuccessful.

Secondary 3 student Kayden Teo and his friend were among those who tried to help.

The 15-year-old said: "We were walking across the bridge (over the pond) and heard a loud crack and a splash. A tall tree fell and we ran over to help a woman who was stuck underneath it."

He added that SCDF officers arrived soon after.

Apart from police and emergency services officers, the park was mostly empty on Thursday morning when The Straits Times visited.

A large section of walkway had been cordoned off and a blue tent was seen on the walkway.

A large blue canvas was used to cover the area where the tree had fallen.

The Straits Times has contacted NParks for comment.