Woman killed by falling tree in Marsiling Park

NParks personnel doing an investigation on the fallen tree in Marsiling Park on Feb 18, 2021.
NParks personnel doing an investigation on the fallen tree in Marsiling Park on Feb 18, 2021. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
NParks personnel doing an investigation on the fallen tree in Marsiling Park on Feb 18, 2021.
NParks personnel doing an investigation on the fallen tree in Marsiling Park on Feb 18, 2021.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
According to eyewitnesses, a loud crack was heard just before the tree fell.
According to eyewitnesses, a loud crack was heard just before the tree fell.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
  • Updated
    3 sec ago
  • Published
    39 min ago

SINGAPORE - A woman was killed after a tree fell on her in Marsiling Park on Thursday morning (Feb 18).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at about 8.15am and found a person trapped under a fallen tree.

SCDF used cutting equipment to extricate the trapped woman, who is believed to be in her late 30s.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to eyewitnesses, a loud crack was heard just before the tree fell, pinning the woman under it. About 10 passers-by tried to lift the tree to help the woman but were unsuccessful.

Secondary 3 student Kayden Teo and his friend were among those who tried to help.

The 15-year-old said: "We were walking across the bridge (over the pond) and heard a loud crack and a splash. A tall tree fell and we ran over to help a woman who was stuck underneath it."

He added that SCDF officers arrived soon after.

Apart from police and emergency services officers, the park was mostly empty on Thursday morning when The Straits Times visited.

A large section of walkway had been cordoned off and a blue tent was seen on the walkway.

A large blue canvas was used to cover the area where the tree had fallen.

The Straits Times has contacted NParks for comment.

NParks personnel investigating fallen tree in Marsiling Park


A body being brought away from the scene at Marsiling Park on Feb 18, 2021. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 