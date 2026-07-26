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SINGAPORE – The 35-year-old Myanmar woman injured in a Sembawang traffic accident on July 23 has flown home for treatment after she was unable to afford surgery in Singapore.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News on July 25 , she said that she had resigned from her job on July 20 and had no savings to pay for the surgery.

Shin Min Daily News had earlier reported on July 24 that the woman was a domestic helper.

In the July 25 interview, the Chinese evening daily said it had learnt that the woman is an engineer who came to Singapore in February 2026 for work.

The woman told Shin Min Daily News that she was walking near Block 508A in Wellington Circle on July 23 when she saw a car parked on the road.

“I thought the car wouldn’t move, so I crossed the street. I didn’t expect that while I was crossing, the car suddenly turned and ran over my right foot,” she said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force freed her leg using hydraulic rescue equipment, and she was subsequently taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The woman added that she had suffered two fractures to her right foot .

She needed to pay a $40,000 deposit but could not afford it.

Her hospital stay of just three days and two nights cost $3,000 .



“I could only turn to my former employer for help. He kindly lent me the money to pay my medical bills and also bought me a plane ticket back to Myanmar.”

She was discharged from the hospital on the afternoon of July 25 and flew back to Myanmar at 9pm the same day.

The police said that a 39-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.