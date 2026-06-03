Woman injured after car turns turtle in Woodlands carpark, declines to be taken to hospital

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The police were alerted to the accident at Block 622A Woodlands Drive 52 at 6.50pm on June 2.

SINGAPORE – A woman was injured after her car likely skidded in a carpark in Woodlands and flipped over on June 2.

She declined to be taken to hospital, said the police. They were alerted to the accident at Block 622A Woodlands Drive 52 at 6.50pm on June 2.

The 41-year-old driver is helping with investigations, said the police.

Photos of the accident circulating online show a black car turned turtle on the ramp of the multi-storey carpark.

A man wearing a Sembawang Town Council shirt can be seen at the accident site with police.