Woman injured after accident with car in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old woman suffered leg injuries after she was involved in an accident with a car in Toa Payoh on Saturday morning (Aug 3).

The police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian in Lorong 7 Toa Payoh at about 7.30am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they responded to a road traffic accident.

The pedestrian was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Straits Times understands she suffered leg injuries.

A woman told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that she was crossing the road towards a bus stop when she heard a loud crash behind her.

The witness, who declined to be named, said that she turned around and saw the victim sprawled on the road next to a red car.

The driver of the car alighted from his vehicle and called the paramedics immediately, she added.

Residents told the newspaper that many pedestrians use the "gap" between railings to cross the road, especially to get to the bus stop.

The police are investigating the accident.