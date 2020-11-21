Woman in hospital after boar attack at park in Pasir Ris

A woman was exercising in Sungei Api Api Park in Pasir Ris when she was attacked by a wild boar on Tuesday night.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 50-year-old auditor, who wanted to be known only as Madam Yu, was walking home with her husband in the park at around 9.30pm when they sighted the animal near Pasir Ris Drive 3.

The wild boar emerged from the foliage to her left and charged at her, Madam Yu told Shin Min.

"I felt a lot of pain in my left leg when I was knocked down."

The boar ran away after charging at her. The whole incident happened in a matter of seconds.

It left Madam Yu with a 10cm cut on her left leg and facial injuries, Shin Min reported.

Her husband rushed home to get the car and drove her to the hospital, where she is expected to stay until tomorrow.

Madam Yu told the Chinese-language newspaper that she cried the whole night because of what had happened and does not dare to return to the park to exercise.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times yesterday, the National Parks Board (NParks) advised the public to avoid feeding wild boars as this might cause them to associate humans with food providers and therefore approach them.

"This may lead to them displaying aggressive behaviour towards people, venturing into urban areas in search of human sources of food and wandering onto roads, posing a potential danger to motorists and to themselves," said NParks director of wildlife management How Choon Beng.

The last reported incident of a wild boar attack was on Aug 28, 2018, near Punggol Secondary School, when a pregnant woman was left with deep cuts on her right calf.