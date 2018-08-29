Punggol Secondary working with authorities to ensure safety of staff, students after wild boar incident; AVA says no increase in sightings

SINGAPORE - Punggol Secondary School said it is working with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of its staff and students after an administrative staff was injured in an encounter with a wild boar near the school on Tuesday (Aug 28).

School principal Benedict Keh said staff and students have also been reminded to be vigilant and watchful of their surroundings.

Mr Keh told The Straits Times on Wednesday that the female staff is now in hospital.

He said: "We will render her continued assistance, including giving her the time to recover from her wounds."

The woman in her 30s was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The incident happened near the school on Tuesday afternoon. The school is located a few bus stops away from a forested area which is being cleared for development.

The wild boar was later found in a nearby executive condominium and was captured by staff from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres).

The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said that the animal likely came from forested areas at the end of Punggol or Coney Island, where boars are known to be present.

AVA added that it has been monitoring the wild boar situation and has not observed any increased trend of sightings at the area.

"AVA has been working closely with relevant stakeholders including NParks, Acres, Wildlife Reserves Singapore and NUS, to mitigate encounters with wild boars and ensure public safety," said AVA. "Some measures which have been implemented include putting up signages about wildlife crossings at specific locations to warn motorists."

Punggol Secondary students who spoke to ST said it is the first time they have heard of such an incident happening near the school.

Yu Xuan, 17, a Secondary Four student, said that he first heard about the incident when his teacher sent a message to his class' WhatsApp chat group. He said he felt "a bit scared" after hearing about the incident.

Some students, however, said they became aware of the incident only after reading about it online.

After injuring the school employee, the boar, which weighed about 40kg, fled to a nearby executive condominium, Waterbay.

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, Mr Yang, a security guard at Waterbay, saw the boar running into the condominium. The 54-year-old had initially mistaken it for a dog. When he realised that it was a boar, he notified the condominium's management.

"I was worried that the wild boar would run rampant in the condo and attack people, so I rushed down to the security room to close the rubbish bay doors remotely to trap it. I then called the police," he said.

The report added that two cleaners were trapped in the rubbish bay with the boar briefly, but escaped via the stairs and side door.

A Waterbay resident, who did not want to be named, told ST that he saw the boar being removed by the authorities.

He said that there had not been much of a commotion, adding that in his two years of living in Waterbay, he had not heard of such an incident. "It seemed like a one-off incident," he said.

Another resident, who gave her name as Ms Ivy, said that a fellow resident first posted a picture of the boar in their condo's WhatsApp group chat. The clerk, who is in her 40s, wondered how the animal made its way from the school to the condo. She said: "The traffic here is so heavy. How did it cross the road?"

Mr Subaraj Rajathurai, director of Strix Wildlife consultancy, said that many pockets of nature had been removed for housing development in recent years, causing wildlife to lose their habitats and wander around looking for food.

He said: “We have encroached into their houses, where do you expect them to go?”

Mr Subaraj said that Punggol, which is surrounded by forested areas, also lacks a "green corridor" which could act as a passageway for animals to move around without coming into contact with humans.

Asked how a boar could have ended up some distance away from its forest habitat, he said: “Animals in a desperate search for food will wander through areas that used to be their foraging grounds.”