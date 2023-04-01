Woman tosses eggs at Toast Box employee for not serving them cracked open

SINGAPORE - A woman was seen shouting and tossing two eggs at a staff member at a Toast Box outlet, after she realised the soft-boiled eggs she ordered were not cracked open upon being served.

In a video posted by District Singapore on Facebook on Friday, the middle-aged woman can be seen holding her mobile phone as if she was recording the exchange while she spoke to the employee in Mandarin.

When served two uncracked eggs in a dish, she asked for the eggs to be cracked open for her. The employee then put a teaspoon in the same dish. The woman was then seen tossing the eggs and the dish as well as a tray at the employee.

The employee was then heard saying that there were people around to witness her actions. The woman then tossed another tray at the employee and demanded loudly for the eggs to be cracked. The employee was heard saying that she would call the police.

After the woman was served the cracked eggs, she was seen examining the eggs with a spoon, and asking if the eggs were cooked.

A netizen commented: “Shame on her. The behaviour is totally unacceptable! Absolutely disgusting, wonder how her family will react!”

Another said that police should have been called in immediately, as the woman could have toppled other kitchenware during the incident and injured the employee.

A few Facebook users identified the Toast Box outlet to be the one at Chinatown Point.

The Straits Times has contacted Toast Box for comments.