Woman hit by bus in Bedok while walking on pedestrian crossing

A 54-year-old woman was hit by a double-decker SBS Transit bus and pinned under its right rear wheel on Monday.

The accident happened at the junction of Bedok Reservoir Road and Bedok North Road at about 12.50pm.

In a video posted yesterday on Facebook page Roads.sg, the bus can be seen making a right turn as the woman is walking on the pedestrian crossing.

She is about midway through the crossing when the bus hits her.

In the video, a man who appears to be the bus driver can be seen rushing to the woman's side.

The police said that the woman was conscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital and that investigations are under way.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an SBS Transit spokesman said that the company is in touch with the pedestrian's next of kin and assisting the police in their investigations.

"We are sorry that this has happened and are committed to rendering our assistance as she recovers... We would also like to apologise to affected commuters and motorists who were inconvenienced on Monday afternoon due to the accident," added Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit.

Ang Qing