Woman gives birth in private-hire car as driver rushes couple to hospital

Ms Jasmine Teo, 32, was in her husband's arms in the vehicle, but the pain was so intense that she could not help but scream when it overwhelmed her.

Meanwhile, private-hire driver Victor Albert kept his cool as he raced to get his passengers to hospital in time for the birth of their child. And when they got stuck in a traffic jam in Bukit Batok Road at around 8.30am on Aug 24, and Ms Teo's labour pains grew stronger, she realised that she might have to give birth in the vehicle.

In a desperate move to get to the National University Hospital in time after they were free of the congestion, Mr Albert broke traffic rules and drove in the bus lane.

But when they were only five minutes away from their destination, Ms Teo's water broke.

Soon after, the baby crowned, and Ms Teo gave birth to a girl weighing about 3kg in the back seat of the moving car. Said the housewife: "Sitting in the vehicle, I was so worried and the pain was so bad that I can't describe it."

The moment they arrived at the hospital, Mr Albert ran in to alert the staff, and a medical team rushed out to help them.

Said Mr Albert: "I was in shock and panicking, especially with the mother shouting in pain.

"But my first thought was to get to the hospital as soon as possible. Nothing must happen to them - that was the only thing I thought."

The 60-year-old, a father of two, said: "When I heard the baby crying, I felt very emotional. It was the first time I had heard this.

"My wife gave birth by caesarean section, so I didn't get to see the births of my children."

Ms Teo, who also has an 11-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son, had thought her third delivery would be trouble-free.

She had experienced contractions and bleeding the day before, but a check by a doctor at the hospital found she was not ready to give birth, so she went back home.

At 7am the next day, when the pain had become unbearable, she woke her husband, Mr Nelson Ho, a 37-year-old deliveryman. He immediately called a private-hire car through ride-sharing app Tada.

In their panic and rush trying to arrange for Ms Teo's mother to take care of their one-year-old, it did not occur to the couple to call an ambulance.

Ms Teo said: "I thought we would make it to the hospital; I never thought this would happen. We're so thankful for the driver."

Ms Teo and her newborn daughter, Jayann, are resting well at home.

Mr Albert said: "Thank God everything went safely. That's the most important thing. Baby safe, mother safe."

This is the second baby delivery in a year for Tada, which began operations here in 2018. In September 2021, cyclists helped a woman deliver a baby in another Tada car in Upper Thomson Road.

Tada general manager Jonathan Chua said the company is proud of Mr Albert for helping the family.

"We understand giving birth is an intensely personal experience, and are pleased that the family was able to have a positive experience."

He added that the company has given Mr Albert a hamper of wellness items and fuel vouchers, and reimbursed him for his time and for cleaning services.