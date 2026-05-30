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The woman was descending from Tiger’s Nest Monastery, one of Bhutan’s most sacred Buddhist sites. It sits 3,120m above sea level.

SINGAPORE – A woman from Singapore died in Bhutan on May 30 after she reported feeling unwell during a hike.

She had been on a tour organised by Chan Brothers and was descending from Tiger’s Nest Monastery when she told the accompanying guide that she was feeling unwell, said the travel company in reply to queries on May 30.

“Immediate assistance, including CPR, was administered on site while emergency arrangements were activated,” Chan Brothers said. She was later taken to Paro Hospital.

The woman had been part of a tour group that departed on the company’s chartered flight on May 26 , and was participating in scheduled activities before the incident, Chan Brothers said.

The monastery, one of Bhutan’s most sacred Buddhist sites, clings to a granite cliff 900m above Paro Valley, according to Chan Brothers’ website. It sits 3,120m above sea level.

The travel agency added that it is deeply saddened by the woman’s death. “We are in contact with her travelling companion and family members, and are extending full support during this difficult time. Relevant authorities, including the Singapore Embassy, have been informed.”

Investigations and a post-mortem examination are ongoing, Chan Brothers said, adding that it was unable to comment further.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.