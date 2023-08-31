Woman fractures tailbone after going down water slide: This could happen to anyone, says doctor

SINGAPORE – A day of fun turned into a nightmare for a 50-year-old woman who suffered a painful coccyx injury after a ride at a local water theme park, Wild Wild Wet.

The incident on Aug 21 has raised concerns about the safety measures in place at the theme park, which is located at Downtown East in Pasir Ris.

According to a Shin Min Daily News report on Monday, the woman was enjoying the “Tsunami” ride when she felt a sharp pain in her tailbone area after landing in the pool.

Despite immediate attention from and assistance provided by the park’s lifeguard and medic team, the woman’s pain persisted. She was advised to seek further medical attention and was subsequently taken to hospital in an ambulance. A computed tomography, or CT, scan at the hospital revealed that she had a fracture of the coccyx, commonly known as the tailbone, said the Shin Min report.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Wild Wild Wet said that no major accidents have occurred at the park in the past three years. It also said that there have been no incidents resulting in spinal injuries. Occasional non-emergency incidents, it said, typically involve minor scratches, slips and falls.

It also said that the park works with the Building and Construction Authority and Singapore Civil Defence Force to conduct annual checks on its safety protocols. The park has safety rules and regulations in place, and advisories on the nature of all its rides.

In the event of an accident, the staff at the park ensure that the injured guest is attended to promptly and the necessary assistance is provided.

In the case of the 50-year-old woman, a lifeguard observed her sitting on a bench, seemingly in distress, and immediately called for medical assistance. An ambulance was called and arrived at about 3.50pm. A Wild Wild Wet guest services staff member was present at the hospital to check on the woman.

Dr Aravind Kumar, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon specialising in spinal surgery at the Centre for Orthopaedics, provided some insights into coccyx injuries. He told The Straits Times that such injuries are very common, and he sees an average of one case a week.

He explained that the tailbone provides attachment to some pelvic floor muscles in humans. It is designed to bend and move out of the way when people sit down. Sometimes, this does not happen and a direct blow to the coccyx or prolonged pressure on it can lead to injury.

“The severity ranges from simple bruising to outright fractures which are badly out of place. There can sometimes be sprains of some of the intervening ligaments. The pain from coccygeal injuries often does not correlate with the severity,” Dr Aravind said.

He added that coccyx injuries can occur in anyone, regardless of age, and can be caused by a variety of incidents, including slips, sports injuries, or even sitting on a hard seat for an extended period.

“Coccygeal pain can often be out of proportion to the injury. The disability can be quite severe. It can stop the person from sitting down and sometimes hurts even while standing. Constipation can make the pain worse. The pain also takes a prolonged period to get better, sometimes months. Tailbone pain with no preceding injury may need prompt investigation to rule out other causes. In general, an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan can help with the diagnosis and guide further treatment.”

Dr Aravind advised those with symptoms of a coccyx injury to seek medical attention.