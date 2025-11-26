Straitstimes.com header logo

Woman found with over 1,200 tobacco sticks, vapes at Changi Airport

ICA officers found 2 vapes, more than 50 vape pods and more than 1,200 heat sticks in the woman's possession.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ICA/FACEBOOK

Wong Man Shun

SINGAPORE – A foreign woman has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) after the Singapore employment pass holder allegedly tried to smuggle e-vaporisers, related components and tobacco sticks into Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Nov 25, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the incident happened during baggage screening at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Nov 23.

The 39-year-old South Korean woman was asked by ICA officers if she had anything to declare and she said no.

ICA officers then screened her belongings and found two vapes, more than 50 vape pods and more than 1,200 heat sticks in her possession, ICA said.

Heat sticks are devices that heat tobacco without setting it alight, allowing users to inhale nicotine.

The case was referred to the HSA for further investigations.

