Woman finds maggots in carton of eggs bought from Yishun minimart

SINGAPORE – A woman was dismayed to find maggots crawling in a carton of eggs she had just bought from a minimart in Yishun.

The mother of six, who gave her name only as Ms Fiona, told The Straits Times that she noticed the maggots only after she took the pack of 10 eggs home on Thursday after shopping at Sri Mini Mart at Block 431 Yishun Avenue 1.

“I reached home and was about to put the eggs into the fridge when I opened the carton saw the maggots crawling all over. I think one of the eggs was rotten and there was a yellow fluid seeping from the shell. The smell was very bad,” said the 35-year-old.

She then posted a video on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore.

Responding to queries from ST, Ms Karthika Angu, who has operated the minimart for four years, said she would “never sell spoiled eggs to customers, because they are like our family”.