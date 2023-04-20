Woman finds insects crawling on Wok Hey’s cleaning brushes; SFA investigating

SINGAPORE - A food franchise that serves Asian stir-fry is being investigated by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after a woman reported seeing insects crawling over some brushes.

Dirty brushes belonging to take-out food kiosk Wok Hey were spotted by the woman as she walked past the outlet in Compass One on Monday morning.

The video that she submitted to citizen journalism site Stomp shows at least three insects crawling over a brush that is used to clean the wok after every order.

She told Stomp: “It made my hair stand on end. No more Wok Hey for me. My kids really love Wok Hey too, but I guess they will stop eating it after watching this video.”

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Wok Hey said internal investigations found that the cleaning contractors it engaged did not clean the brushes properly.

“We take all hygiene matters at our outlets seriously. We engage a professional cleaning company to deep clean and sanitise our outlets after operating hours on a daily basis,” said a spokesman.

Wok Hey added that as part of the operations, additional checks and another round of cleaning of kitchen tools and utensils, including the brushes, are done before each outlet begins to operate.

“We are working closely with our cleaning contractor to ensure contractual standards are being fulfilled,” the spokesman said, adding that Wok Hey will fine-tune its processes to stop this problem from happening again.

SFA told ST that the matter is being investigated, and it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food handlers.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices,” it said.

In March, popular eatery Spize’s Bedok outlets had their food hygiene grades lowered from “A” to “C” after a food poisoning incident in 2022 that led to 15 people experiencing symptoms of gastroenteritis. SFA identified several hygiene lapses during a joint inspection with the Ministry of Health at the food stall in 2022.

Similarly, food manufacturer HKP Food Technology was also fined $8,500 for hygiene lapses at its food manufacturing establishment at Block 3015 Bedok North Street 5. SFA said that in June 2021, its officers had found “widespread pest infestations”, including cockroaches and rodent droppings, and poor cleanliness on-site, both of which constituted a high risk for food contamination.